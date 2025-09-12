Why the Market Dipped But Vistra Corp. (VST) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Vistra Corp. (VST) closed at $209.70, marking a +2.77% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.84% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 0.35% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vistra Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.97, marking a 62.48% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.34 billion, indicating a 16.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.3 per share and a revenue of $21.59 billion, representing changes of -10% and +25.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vistra Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.69.

It is also worth noting that VST currently has a PEG ratio of 3.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

