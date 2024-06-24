Why the Market Dipped But Visa (V) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Visa (V) standing at $276.30, reflecting a +0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.31% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.

Shares of the global payments processor witnessed a gain of 0.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Visa in its upcoming release. On that day, Visa is projected to report earnings of $2.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.91 billion, up 9.67% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.94 per share and revenue of $35.86 billion, indicating changes of +13.34% and +9.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Visa. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Visa is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.7. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.15 of its industry.

It's also important to note that V currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.99.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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