Why the Market Dipped But VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Gained Today

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed the most recent trading day at $6.21, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.54% outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 72.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.38 million, up 5.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $29.19 million, which would represent changes of +125% and +7.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, VirTra, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, VirTra, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.74, which means VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.