Why the Market Dipped But Unity Software Inc. (U) Gained Today

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $17.25, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 30.05% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 16.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of Unity Software Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.35, showcasing a 333.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $412.05 million, reflecting a 10.5% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.17% and -1.8%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Unity Software Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.87% upward. Right now, Unity Software Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

