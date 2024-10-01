Why the Market Dipped But TXO Partners LP (TXO) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO) closed at $19.85, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.1% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.51% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 55.56% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for TXO Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 26.32% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TXO Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note TXO Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.18. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.98.

The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.