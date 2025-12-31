Why the Market Dipped But TSMC (TSM) Gained Today

In the latest close session, TSMC (TSM) was up +1.44% at $303.89. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip company had gained 2.56% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of TSMC will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.72, indicating a 21.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $32.6 billion, indicating a 21.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.17 per share and revenue of $121 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.46% and +34.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TSMC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.21% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, TSMC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TSMC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.47, which means TSMC is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.