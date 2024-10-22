Why the Market Dipped But Trip.com (TCOM) Gained Today

Trip.com (TCOM) closed the latest trading day at $60.53, indicating a +0.05% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

The travel services company's stock has climbed by 23.24% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.91, reflecting a 9% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.2 billion, reflecting a 16.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.36 per share and a revenue of $7.35 billion, indicating changes of +22.63% and +18.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Trip.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% higher. Trip.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Trip.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.01. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.77 for its industry.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

