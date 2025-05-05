Why the Market Dipped But Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Gained Today

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the latest trading day at $192.48, indicating a +0.12% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.74%.

The the stock of company has risen by 21.19% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.92, showcasing a 41.48% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $78.47 billion, up 5.24% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.04% decrease. Toyota Motor Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.66, which means Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

