Why the Market Dipped But Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gained Today

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $1.37, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.38% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Tilray Brands, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.56 million, up 16.41% from the prior-year quarter.

TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $911.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.58% and +15.5%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Tilray Brands, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

