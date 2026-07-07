Why the Market Dipped But Tenet Healthcare (THC) Gained Today

Tenet Healthcare (THC) ended the recent trading session at $208.82, demonstrating a +1.28% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.

The hospital operator's stock has climbed by 26.49% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tenet Healthcare in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 24, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.08, reflecting a 1.49% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.39 billion, up 2.27% from the year-ago period.

THC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.61 per share and revenue of $22.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.95% and +3.32%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Tenet Healthcare boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tenet Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.71 right now. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.71.

One should further note that THC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Hospital industry stood at 1.7 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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