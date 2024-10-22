Why the Market Dipped But Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Gained Today

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $36.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.9% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.16, reflecting a 27.27% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $174.27 million, up 13.58% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.75 per share and a revenue of $675.85 million, indicating changes of +22.68% and +15.72%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Sweetgreen, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

