Why the Market Dipped But Superior Group (SGC) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Superior Group (SGC) reached $15.15, with a +1.07% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

The uniform maker's stock has dropped by 0.86% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Superior Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.19, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $142.56 million, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $563.94 million, which would represent changes of +37.04% and +3.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Superior Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Superior Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Superior Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.35. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.72.

Investors should also note that SGC has a PEG ratio of 2.03 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 183, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.