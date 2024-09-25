Why the Market Dipped But Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $22.80, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The the stock of shipping company has risen by 7.68% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.68, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $344.28 million, showing a 54.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.7% and +41.9%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.32% lower. At present, Star Bulk Carriers boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.6 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 133, this industry ranks in the bottom 48% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

