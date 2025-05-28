Why the Market Dipped But Spotify (SPOT) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Spotify (SPOT) ending at $663.96, denoting a +1.62% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

The music-streaming service operator's shares have seen an increase of 13.25% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Spotify in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.27, signifying a 58.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.78 billion, up 16.67% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.88 per share and revenue of $19.9 billion, indicating changes of +66.05% and +17.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Spotify. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.16% lower. Spotify is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Spotify currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.23 of its industry.

One should further note that SPOT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

