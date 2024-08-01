Why the Market Dipped But SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Gained Today

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ended the recent trading session at $1.94, demonstrating a +1.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.3%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 14.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SPAR Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $44 million, indicating a 33.27% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $193.7 million, representing changes of +47.62% and -26.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, SPAR Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.15, which means SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

