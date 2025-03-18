Why the Market Dipped But Southern Copper (SCCO) Gained Today

Southern Copper (SCCO) closed the most recent trading day at $98.80, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

The the stock of miner has risen by 0.63% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating a 11.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.79 billion, up 7.48% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.74 per share and a revenue of $11.8 billion, signifying shifts of +9.47% and +3.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher. Southern Copper is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Southern Copper is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.56, which means Southern Copper is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SCCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

