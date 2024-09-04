Why the Market Dipped But Southern Copper (SCCO) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Southern Copper (SCCO) standing at $96.35, reflecting a +0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

The the stock of miner has fallen by 3.04% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Southern Copper will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Southern Copper is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.81 billion, up 12.13% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $11.59 billion, demonstrating changes of +37.94% and +17.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Southern Copper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Southern Copper is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.72.

It's also important to note that SCCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

