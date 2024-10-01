Why the Market Dipped But Sony (SONY) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Sony (SONY) standing at $96.80, reflecting a +0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Shares of the electronics and media company witnessed a loss of 1.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 22.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.12 billion, up 6.61% from the prior-year quarter.

SONY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $87.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.49% and +4.28%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sony. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sony is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sony currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.31.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

