Why the Market Dipped But SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Gained Today

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $70.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.98%. At the same time, the Dow lost 5.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.76, signifying a 28.3% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.17 billion, reflecting a 9.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

SN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.36% and +12.68%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, SharkNinja, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.82, which means SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that SN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.27 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

