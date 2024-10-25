Why the Market Dipped But SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ending at $109.32, denoting a +1.42% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.69% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.14, marking a 20% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.31 billion, indicating a 22.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.24 per share and a revenue of $5.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +31.68% and +22.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. As of now, SharkNinja, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.08, which means SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Furniture was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

