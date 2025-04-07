Why the Market Dipped But Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $108.66, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.23% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 21.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 16.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.93, marking a 342.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.98 billion, reflecting a 31.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $22.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +148.21% and +30.76%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.18% higher. Currently, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.71.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

