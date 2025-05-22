Why the Market Dipped But Samsara Inc. (IOT) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Samsara Inc. (IOT) ending at $46.14, denoting a +1.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%.

The the stock of company has risen by 22.65% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 20.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Samsara Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $351.46 million, up 25.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $1.53 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.92% and +22.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Samsara Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 138.33. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.41.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

