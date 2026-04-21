Why the Market Dipped But Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $17.15, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.64% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

The stock of a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars has risen by 7.29% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.6, down 46.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.37 billion, up 10.38% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.43 per share and a revenue of $7.08 billion, indicating changes of +0.82% and +31.36%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.88% lower. Rivian Automotive presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.