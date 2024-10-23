Why the Market Dipped But PPL (PPL) Gained Today

PPL (PPL) closed the latest trading day at $33.13, indicating a +1.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.92% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.96%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.6%.

Shares of the energy and utility holding company have appreciated by 0.34% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's loss of 1.17% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PPL in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.42, indicating a 2.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.15 billion, indicating a 5.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $8.22 billion, indicating changes of +7.5% and -1.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PPL presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, PPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.57 of its industry.

One should further note that PPL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

