Why the Market Dipped But Plug Power (PLUG) Gained Today

Plug Power (PLUG) ended the recent trading session at $2.15, demonstrating a +0.94% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Shares of the alternative energy company witnessed a gain of 3.4% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Plug Power in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.24, marking a 48.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $210.8 million, indicating a 6.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.15 per share and revenue of $815.51 million, which would represent changes of +50% and -8.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.35% downward. Plug Power presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

