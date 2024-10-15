Why the Market Dipped But Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gained Today

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $45.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.01%.

The the stock of poultry producer has risen by 9.91% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.28, showcasing a 120.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Pilgrim's Pride holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.74.

One should further note that PPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.22. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.