Why the Market Dipped But PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Gained Today

In the latest market close, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) reached $113.41, with a +0.72% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 6.99% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.68 billion, reflecting a 25.24% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.21 for its industry.

We can also see that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.