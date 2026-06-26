Why the Market Dipped But Pan American Silver (PAAS) Gained Today

Pan American Silver (PAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $45.45, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.24%.

The silver mining company's stock has dropped by 18.44% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pan American Silver will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.03, marking a 139.53% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.25 billion, indicating a 53.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.47 per share and a revenue of $5.04 billion, signifying shifts of +75.98% and +39.17%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pan American Silver. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.93% downward. Right now, Pan American Silver possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pan American Silver currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.1 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that PAAS has a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Silver industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.