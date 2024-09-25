Why the Market Dipped But Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reached $37.12, with a +0.6% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The the stock of company has risen by 19.65% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Palantir Technologies Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $705.1 million, up 26.33% from the year-ago period.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44% and +24.15%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Palantir Technologies Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 103.22. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.3.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

