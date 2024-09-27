Why the Market Dipped But Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Gained Today

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) closed the most recent trading day at $6.36, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

The company's stock has dropped by 12.15% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ouster, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.