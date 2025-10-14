Why the Market Dipped But Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Gained Today

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) ended the recent trading session at $20.69, demonstrating a +1.42% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 8.92% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.81%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Oscar Health, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.09 billion, indicating a 27.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

OSCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.42 per share and revenue of $12.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1520% and +31.44%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Oscar Health, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.