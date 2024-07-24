Why the Market Dipped But ODP Corp. (ODP) Gained Today

ODP Corp. (ODP) closed the most recent trading day at $41.59, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the office supply retailer had gained 6.3% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ODP Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.13, signifying a 14.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.73 billion, showing a 9.28% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.40 per share and revenue of $7.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.29% and -5.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. ODP Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ODP Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.43.

Meanwhile, ODP's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ODP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

