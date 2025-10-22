Why the Market Dipped But Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $41.80, marking a +2.18% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

The oil and gas exploration and production company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 10, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.48, signifying a 52.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.72 billion, down 6.04% from the year-ago period.

OXY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $26.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.26% and -0.89%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.11% lower. Occidental Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Occidental Petroleum is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.31, so one might conclude that Occidental Petroleum is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.