Why the Market Dipped But NRG Energy (NRG) Gained Today

NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $160.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.68% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.

Shares of the power company witnessed a gain of 3.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 6.55%, and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 24, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.19, reflecting a 21.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.32 billion, up 7.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $31.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.23% and +10.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 16.03% decrease. Right now, NRG Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, NRG Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.29. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.26.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

