Why the Market Dipped But NRG Energy (NRG) Gained Today

NRG Energy (NRG) closed the most recent trading day at $97.11, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

The the stock of power company has fallen by 0.22% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's of 0% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.72 billion, indicating a 63.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $23.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.64% and -17.59%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.64% downward. NRG Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NRG Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.16, so one might conclude that NRG Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.8.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

