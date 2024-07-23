Why the Market Dipped But Nice (NICE) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Nice (NICE) closed at $184, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the software company had gained 11.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nice in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.58, indicating a 21.13% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $662.88 million, up 14.07% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.64 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion, indicating changes of +21.05% and +14.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Right now, Nice possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nice is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.41.

Investors should also note that NICE has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NICE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

