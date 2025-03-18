Why the Market Dipped But Newmont Corporation (NEM) Gained Today

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed the latest trading day at $47.81, indicating a +0.61% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.71%.

The gold and copper miner's shares have seen an increase of 2.11% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Newmont Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Newmont Corporation to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.53 billion, indicating a 12.61% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $18.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.62% and -3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.87% lower. Currently, Newmont Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Newmont Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.88 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that NEM has a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.