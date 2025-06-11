Why the Market Dipped But MPLX LP (MPLX) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $51.65, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.97% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.08, reflecting a 6.09% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.24 billion, indicating a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $13.15 billion, which would represent changes of +4.99% and +10.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.33% upward. At present, MPLX LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MPLX LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.11, so one might conclude that MPLX LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that MPLX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

