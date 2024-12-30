Why the Market Dipped But MPLX LP (MPLX) Gained Today

In the latest market close, MPLX LP (MPLX) reached $47.69, with a +0.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.19%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 8.09% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.22% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of MPLX LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.03, indicating a 6.36% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.06 billion, indicating a 3.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $11.93 billion, demonstrating changes of +10% and +5.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% downward. MPLX LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MPLX LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.89.

One should further note that MPLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.