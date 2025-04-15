Why the Market Dipped But MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Gained Today

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) closed the most recent trading day at $85.70, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 2.12% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect MoneyLion Inc. to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $156.61 million, indicating a 29.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $665.17 million. These totals would mark changes of +301.32% and +21.85%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MoneyLion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.64, so one might conclude that MoneyLion Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.