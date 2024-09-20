Why the Market Dipped But MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Gained Today

In the latest market close, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) reached $43.48, with a +0.72% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.5% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 6.7% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 115% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $134.3 million, indicating a 21.8% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $529.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +130.24% and +24.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, MoneyLion Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.61, so one might conclude that MoneyLion Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

