Why the Market Dipped But MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Gained Today

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed the most recent trading day at $16.58, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 24.48% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $624.52 million, up 21.1% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $2.93 billion, representing changes of +17.39% and +24.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.59% lower within the past month. As of now, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.7.

It is also worth noting that MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

