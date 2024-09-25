Why the Market Dipped But MercadoLibre (MELI) Gained Today

MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the latest trading day at $2,131.29, indicating a +0.96% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America's stock has climbed by 3.67% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MercadoLibre in its upcoming release. On that day, MercadoLibre is projected to report earnings of $9.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.29 billion, up 40.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $35.79 per share and revenue of $20.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +83.92% and +42.19%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MercadoLibre. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.12% higher. MercadoLibre is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.75.

Also, we should mention that MELI has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

