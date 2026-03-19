Why the Market Dipped But Medpace (MEDP) Gained Today

Medpace (MEDP) closed at $460.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services's stock has climbed by 1.93% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 7.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medpace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.74, up 1.91% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $694.24 million, indicating a 24.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.04 per share and a revenue of $2.81 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.52% and +11.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. As of now, Medpace holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Medpace's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.33.

It's also important to note that MEDP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.4.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.