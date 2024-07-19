Why the Market Dipped But Medical Properties (MPW) Gained Today

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $4.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.71% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Shares of the health care real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 2.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying a 56.25% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $258.43 million, reflecting a 23.4% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.88 per share and a revenue of $1.03 billion, demonstrating changes of -44.65% and +17.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medical Properties. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.34% upward. At present, Medical Properties boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.68.

Investors should also note that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.67 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

