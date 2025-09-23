Why the Market Dipped But Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $190.87, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.55% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Shares of the refiner have appreciated by 8.75% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $3.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.82 billion, down 12.88% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.22 per share and a revenue of $124.98 billion, representing changes of -13.56% and -10.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.03% increase. As of now, Marathon Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Marathon Petroleum is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.68, so one might conclude that Marathon Petroleum is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, MPC's PEG ratio is currently 3.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

