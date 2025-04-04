Why the Market Dipped But Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) ending at $11.30, denoting a +0.62% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 5.98%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 5.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.82%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 25.58% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.32, signifying a 433.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $227.66 million, indicating a 37.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1 per share and revenue of $974.28 million, indicating changes of -158.14% and +48.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 138.32% lower. Right now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

