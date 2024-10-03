Why the Market Dipped But Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) standing at $15.47, reflecting a +1.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.04%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.22% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.34, marking a 580% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $157.52 million, indicating a 60.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.22 per share and a revenue of $652.57 million, demonstrating changes of -229.41% and +68.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% lower within the past month. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

