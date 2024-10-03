Why the Market Dipped But Macy's (M) Gained Today

Macy's (M) closed the latest trading day at $15.37, indicating a +0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

The department store operator's shares have seen an increase of 0.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Macy's in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0, signifying a 100% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.74 billion, down 2.56% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $22.14 billion, indicating changes of -22.29% and -4.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Macy's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. At present, Macy's boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Macy's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.83.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, finds itself in the bottom 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

