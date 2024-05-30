Why the Market Dipped But M/I Homes (MHO) Gained Today

M/I Homes (MHO) ended the recent trading session at $124.46, demonstrating a +1.87% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.08%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 5.01% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.79, up 16.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.05 billion, up 3.71% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $18.18 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion, indicating changes of +12.15% and +5.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. M/I Homes currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, M/I Homes is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)

